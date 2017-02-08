McCain and White House spar over Yemen raid

After Sen. John McCain criticized the deadly outcome of a US military raid in Yemen, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back, saying that calling the mission anything other than a success was an insult to the Navy SEAL who was killed during the operation.
After Sen. John McCain criticized the deadly outcome of a US military raid in Yemen, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back, saying that calling the mission anything other than a success was an insult to the Navy SEAL who was killed during the operation.