Gorsuch: Trump's judge tweets are demoralizing

As Donald Trump continues to criticize the US judicial system for interfering with his travel ban, his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, said recent tweets from the President were "demoralizing" and "disheartening." CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
As Donald Trump continues to criticize the US judicial system for interfering with his travel ban, his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, said recent tweets from the President were "demoralizing" and "disheartening." CNN's Jim Acosta reports.