WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) speaks to the crowd as his wife Louise (R) looks on after U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) nominated him to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Gorsuch: Trump's judge tweets are demoralizing

As Donald Trump continues to criticize the US judicial system for interfering with his travel ban, his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, said recent tweets from the President were "demoralizing" and "disheartening." CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

