Sanders, Cruz clash on future of Obamacare

During a CNN town hall debate on the future of Obamacare, Sen. Bernie Sanders says the US needs to improve the Affordable Care Act and move closer to everyone having healthcare. However, Sen. Ted Cruz says healthcare works best without government intervention.
