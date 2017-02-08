Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melania trump lawsuit newday_00010221
Melania trump lawsuit newday_00010221

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania Trump refiles lawsuit seeking $150M

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania Trump refiles lawsuit seeking $150M

First Lady Melania Trump has refiled a lawsuit seeking $150 million, arguing that a now-retracted Daily Mail Online article has damaged her reputation.
Source: CNN

Melania Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Melania Trump refiles lawsuit seeking $150M

New Day

First Lady Melania Trump has refiled a lawsuit seeking $150 million, arguing that a now-retracted Daily Mail Online article has damaged her reputation.
Source: CNN