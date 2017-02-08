Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump law enforcement
Trump law enforcement

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump slams judges over travel ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump slams judges over travel ban

President Trump offers remarks to law enforcement leaders across the US who are gathered for a winter conference in Washington.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump slams judges over travel ban

Newsroom

President Trump offers remarks to law enforcement leaders across the US who are gathered for a winter conference in Washington.
Source: CNN