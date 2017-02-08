Breaking News

sean spicer white house press briefing 020817

    Spicer: Questioning raid insults fallen SEAL

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer outlined what he considered positive outcomes of the deadly raid in Yemen, saying anyone who questions its success owes an apology to Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, the Navy SEAL who died in the raid.
