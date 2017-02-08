Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Betsy DeVos
Betsy DeVos

    JUST WATCHED

    DeVos: Confirmation drama was a bear

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DeVos: Confirmation drama was a bear

Newly appointed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos touches on a message of inclusion while addressing the dramatic confirmation process that took place.
Source: CNN

Who is in Trump's cabinet? (15 Videos)

See More

DeVos: Confirmation drama was a bear

Newly appointed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos touches on a message of inclusion while addressing the dramatic confirmation process that took place.
Source: CNN