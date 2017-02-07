Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains the two conflicting viewpoints behind President Trump's travel ban and how it creates a difficult case.
Source: CNN
President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)
Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question
Trump travel ban remains suspended for now
Trump rips federal judge who halted travel ban
Justice Department appeals travel ban ruling
Homeland Security suspends travel ban process
Federal judge halts travel ban nationwide
Trump preparing for showdown over travel ban
Judge's restraining order on Trump travel ban
Albright: Travel ban is 'flat anti-American'
Former AG Sally Yates was anti-immigration ban
Schumer: Travel ban against American values
Trump voters react to travel ban
Sean Spicer: Safety of Americans comes first
Business leaders react to US travel ban
Understand Trump's refugee restrictions
See More
Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains the two conflicting viewpoints behind President Trump's travel ban and how it creates a difficult case.
Source: CNN