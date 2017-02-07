Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protesters hold an US Flag while protesting outside the Trump Hotel on February 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. The demonstrators protested US President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Protesters hold an US Flag while protesting outside the Trump Hotel on February 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. The demonstrators protested US President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    JUST WATCHED

    Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains the two conflicting viewpoints behind President Trump's travel ban and how it creates a difficult case.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains the two conflicting viewpoints behind President Trump's travel ban and how it creates a difficult case.
Source: CNN