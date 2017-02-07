Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama
Obama

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama takes on Richard Branson in the water

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama takes on Richard Branson in the water

Former President Barack Obama takes on Sir Richard Branson for a kitesurf competition in the British Virgin Islands.
Source: CNN

The Obama family (23 Videos)

See More

Obama takes on Richard Branson in the water

New Day

Former President Barack Obama takes on Sir Richard Branson for a kitesurf competition in the British Virgin Islands.
Source: CNN