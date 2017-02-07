Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sean spicer terror attacks attention media sot_00001024
sean spicer terror attacks attention media sot_00001024

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Attacks not getting deserved attention

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Attacks not getting deserved attention

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer stood by President Trump's claim that terrorist attacks are not getting the exposure they deserve.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Attacks not getting deserved attention

Newsroom

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer stood by President Trump's claim that terrorist attacks are not getting the exposure they deserve.
Source: CNN