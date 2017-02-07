Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Muslim refugee
Muslim refugee

    JUST WATCHED

    Republican family opens home to Muslim refugees

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Republican family opens home to Muslim refugees

Life-long Republican Rich McKinless and his family have opened their home to refugees long before Donald Trump's travel ban. CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks with Rich and his daughter Ashley.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Republican family opens home to Muslim refugees

Newsroom

Life-long Republican Rich McKinless and his family have opened their home to refugees long before Donald Trump's travel ban. CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks with Rich and his daughter Ashley.
Source: CNN