Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - NOVEMBER 09: President-elect Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. - NOVEMBER 09: President-elect Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Fate of Obamacare faces legislative realities

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fate of Obamacare faces legislative realities

Donald Trump's promise to repeal Obamacare immediately is running into legislative realities, putting a halt to the repealing and replacing. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

President Obama's Affordable Care Act (16 Videos)

See More

Fate of Obamacare faces legislative realities

The Lead

Donald Trump's promise to repeal Obamacare immediately is running into legislative realities, putting a halt to the repealing and replacing. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN