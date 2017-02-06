Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump command center address
trump command center address

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: NATO allies should pay their fair share

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: NATO allies should pay their fair share

While addressing US troops for the first time as president, Donald Trump said NATO allies should honor their financial obligations.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: NATO allies should pay their fair share

Wolf

While addressing US troops for the first time as president, Donald Trump said NATO allies should honor their financial obligations.
Source: CNN