Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Schneider Trump travel ban newday_00000005
Schneider Trump travel ban newday_00000005

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump slams 'so-called' judge who halted ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump slams 'so-called' judge who halted ban

As the legal battle over the travel ban intensifies, President Trump is also coming under fire for comments he made comparing the United States and Russia.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Trump slams 'so-called' judge who halted ban

New Day

As the legal battle over the travel ban intensifies, President Trump is also coming under fire for comments he made comparing the United States and Russia.
Source: CNN