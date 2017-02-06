Senate Democrats hold floor over DeVos vote

Senate Democrats said they plan to hold the floor of the chamber for the next 24 hours, leading up to the vote to confirm President Donald Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, in hopes of drawing enough attention to the issue to derail her nomination.
