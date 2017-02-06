Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ISIS released still pictures purporting to show massive parade of their militants in the city of Sirte, Libya
ISIS released still pictures purporting to show massive parade of their militants in the city of Sirte, Libya

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: ISIS mentoring terrorists online

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: ISIS mentoring terrorists online

A piece in The New York Times explores how previous terrorist attacks considered lone wolf attacks were actually facilitated through cyberspace. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN

The fight against ISIS (15 Videos)

See More

NYT: ISIS mentoring terrorists online

The Lead

A piece in The New York Times explores how previous terrorist attacks considered lone wolf attacks were actually facilitated through cyberspace. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN