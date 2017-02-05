Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The actions outline a reorganization of the National Security Council, implement a five year lobbying ban on administration officials and a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for a foreign country and calls on military leaders to present a report to the president in 30 days that outlines a strategy for defeating ISIS.
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The actions outline a reorganization of the National Security Council, implement a five year lobbying ban on administration officials and a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for a foreign country and calls on military leaders to present a report to the president in 30 days that outlines a strategy for defeating ISIS.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's foreign policy sparks confusion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's foreign policy sparks confusion

CNN's Michelle Kosinski looks at how President Donald Trump's administration has spent the past week keeping the world guessing on where it stands regarding foreign policy.
Source: CNN

Iran - U.S. relations (14 Videos)

See More

Trump's foreign policy sparks confusion

Newsroom

CNN's Michelle Kosinski looks at how President Donald Trump's administration has spent the past week keeping the world guessing on where it stands regarding foreign policy.
Source: CNN