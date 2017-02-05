Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protesters hold an US Flag while protesting outside the Trump Hotel on February 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. The demonstrators protested US President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Protesters hold an US Flag while protesting outside the Trump Hotel on February 4, 2017, in Washington, DC. The demonstrators protested US President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump preparing for showdown over travel ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump preparing for showdown over travel ban

CNN's Suzanne Malveaux takes a look at the upcoming legal proceedings after a federal appeals court denied an emergency request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Trump preparing for showdown over travel ban

Newsroom

CNN's Suzanne Malveaux takes a look at the upcoming legal proceedings after a federal appeals court denied an emergency request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Source: CNN