Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: ACA replacement may take until 2018
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: ACA replacement may take until 2018
Speaking to Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, President Trump gave a revised timetable on when to expect a replacement for Obamacare.
Source: CNN
President Obama's Affordable Care Act (16 Videos)
Trump: ACA replacement may take until 2018
GOP: We want to give states flexibility in new health care plan
Trump: Obamacare is a disaster
What is being done to save Obamacare?
Sen. Cassidy introduces Obamacare alternative
Nunes: Obamacare will be replaced in stages
Schumer: Trump's Obamacare order 'meaningless'
Trump signs executive order on Obamacare
Senate Democrats grill HHS pick Tom Price
What does 'insurance for everybody' mean?
Congress in the dark on Trump healthcare plan?
Rand Paul unveils Obamacare replacement bill
Doctor: Obamacare has to go
Ryan breaks down problems with Obamacare
Trump on repealing Obamacare
Senate passes bill to repeal Obamacare
Trump describes Obamacare plan
See More
Trump: ACA replacement may take until 2018
Newsroom
Speaking to Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, President Trump gave a revised timetable on when to expect a replacement for Obamacare.
Source: CNN