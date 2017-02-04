Breaking News
JUST WATCHED
US to defend Japanese islands claimed by China
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US to defend Japanese islands claimed by China
Secretary of Defense James Mattis reaffirmed the US' commitment to defending Japan, including a group of disputed islands which have been claimed by China.
Source: CNN
