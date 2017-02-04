Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has withdrawn from President Trump's business advisory council after public outcry. CNN's Dan Simon reports.
Source: CNN
Technology and Money (15 Videos)
Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council
Holiday Gift Guide: stocking stuffers
Human hands barely touch Amazon packages
Your luggage could follow you around the airport
See Apple's new MacBook Pro in :90
Inside Google's NYC pop-up shop
The iPod turns 15
Why is Kodak making a smartphone?
Tyler Clementi's mother on the state of cyberbullying
The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle: A timeline
Yes, now there is a drone that can carry YOU
Yahoo's data breach explained
Flying a drone made out of Legos
A faster way to make an airplane
Police use these robots to disarm bombs
How much does it cost to build the iPhone 7?
See More
Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has withdrawn from President Trump's business advisory council after public outcry. CNN's Dan Simon reports.
Source: CNN