Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

uber app
uber app

    JUST WATCHED

    Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has withdrawn from President Trump's business advisory council after public outcry. CNN's Dan Simon reports.
Source: CNN

Technology and Money (15 Videos)

See More

Uber CEO backs out of Trump business council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has withdrawn from President Trump's business advisory council after public outcry. CNN's Dan Simon reports.
Source: CNN