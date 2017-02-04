Breaking News
Trump rips federal judge who halted travel ban
Trump rips federal judge who halted travel ban
CNN's
Michael Smerconish
sounds off on President Donald Trump's tweet that rips federal judge James L. Robart for halting immigration travel ban.
Trump rips federal judge who halted travel ban
