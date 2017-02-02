Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Cabinet Battle Serfaty Newday_00013923
Trump Cabinet Battle Serfaty Newday_00013923

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees

Tensions are rising as Senate Republicans suspended committee rules in order to bypass a Democrat effort to boycott President Trump's cabinet picks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Confirmation hearings for Trump's picks (17 Videos)

See More

Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees

The Lead

Tensions are rising as Senate Republicans suspended committee rules in order to bypass a Democrat effort to boycott President Trump's cabinet picks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN