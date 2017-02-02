Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees
Tensions are rising as Senate Republicans suspended committee rules in order to bypass a Democrat effort to boycott President Trump's cabinet picks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN
Confirmation hearings for Trump's picks (17 Videos)
Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees
Sen. Hatch: Democrats 'idiots' for boycotting
Democrats boycott HSS, treasury nominees
Senator McCaskill grills Tom Price
Senate Democrats grill HHS pick Tom Price
Conway: Confirmations attempt to humiliate
Senator offers Valium at hearing
Senate grills Pruitt on environmental issues
Nikki Haley hopes to 'educate' Trump
Warren challenges Trump's education pick
EPA pick breaks with Trump on climate change
Warren challenges DeVos on personal experience
Sanders grills Trump nominee on GOP donations
Ryan Zinke: Climate change not a hoax
Trump CIA pick backs intel on Russian hacking
Dr. Ben Carson addresses HUD qualifications
Mattis: Trump is open to NATO conversation
RECAP: Rex Tillerson confirmation hearing
See More
Senate Republicans play hardball over nominees
The Lead
Tensions are rising as Senate Republicans suspended committee rules in order to bypass a Democrat effort to boycott President Trump's cabinet picks. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN