Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Trump prayer breakfast Johnson amendment_00000000
President Trump prayer breakfast Johnson amendment_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I will destroy Johnson amendment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I will destroy Johnson amendment

President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast that he will "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt organizations from endorsing political candidates.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I will destroy Johnson amendment

President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast that he will "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt organizations from endorsing political candidates.
Source: CNN