Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mike lee nancy pelosi reckless disregard for truth sot wolf_00002730
mike lee nancy pelosi reckless disregard for truth sot wolf_00002730

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) was acting with "reckless disregard for the truth" by labeling Steve Bannon a "white supremacist."
Source: CNN

Steve Bannon (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless

Wolf

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) was acting with "reckless disregard for the truth" by labeling Steve Bannon a "white supremacist."
Source: CNN