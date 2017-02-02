Breaking News
Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless
Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) was acting with "reckless disregard for the truth" by labeling Steve Bannon a "white supremacist."
Sen. Mike Lee: Pelosi's language is reckless
