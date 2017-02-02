Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger responds Donald Trump Apprentice_00003613
Arnold Schwarzenegger responds Donald Trump Apprentice_00003613

    JUST WATCHED

    Schwarzenegger responds to Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schwarzenegger responds to Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger responded to President Donald Trump on Twitter after Trump joked about his ratings on "The Apprentice."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and celebrities (14 Videos)

See More

Schwarzenegger responds to Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger responded to President Donald Trump on Twitter after Trump joked about his ratings on "The Apprentice."
Source: CNN