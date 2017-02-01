Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: Yemen raid not 100% success

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: Yemen raid not 100% success

Amid White House comments on the deadly Yemen raid that killed a US service member, new details have emerged on what happened that night. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN

The fight against al Qaeda (23 Videos)

See More

White House: Yemen raid not 100% success

Amid White House comments on the deadly Yemen raid that killed a US service member, new details have emerged on what happened that night. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN