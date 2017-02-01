Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pelosi says Gorsuch is a 'hostile appointment'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pelosi says Gorsuch is a 'hostile appointment'
At a CNN town hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacted to Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, saying he is a "hostile appointment."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Pelosi says Gorsuch is a 'hostile appointment'
A test kitchen for food startups
Astronauts prep for space by living in caves
'Apocalypse Now' turned video game
Will Trump trust the unemployment rate?
Carlos Slim in 82 Seconds
You could charge your car with 60 lbs of nuts
Trump meets CEOs of GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler
Wells Fargo managers: Pressure was too much
Is design to blame for Samsung fires?
Ford Raptor is a lean, mean, hauling machine
How Microsoft's Cortana will compete with Alexa
Global CEOs are ready for President Trump
Anti-Trump demonstrators clash with DC police
Is this the best Super Bowl ad of all time?
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
See More
Pelosi says Gorsuch is a 'hostile appointment'
At a CNN town hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacted to Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, saying he is a "hostile appointment."
Source: CNN