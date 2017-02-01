Breaking News

david petraeus
    Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly

Former CIA director David Petraeus urged that the Trump administration's travel ban be resolved quickly and suggested that it could serve as a propaganda tool for Islamic extremists.
