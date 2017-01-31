Breaking News

White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    Spicer: Acting AG refused to do her duty

In defending President Donald Trump's decision to fire Sally Yates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the acting attorney general refused to uphold lawful order.
Source: CNN

