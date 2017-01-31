Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

warren tears up immigration ban sot _00003726
warren tears up immigration ban sot _00003726

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) makes an emotional plea to the Senate to overturn President Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrants from entering the US.
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (14 Videos)

See More

Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) makes an emotional plea to the Senate to overturn President Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrants from entering the US.
Source: CNN