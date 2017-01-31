Breaking News
Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order
Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) makes an emotional plea to the Senate to overturn President Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrants from entering the US.
Source: CNN
