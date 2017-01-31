Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's travel ban supporters call in

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's travel ban supporters call in

Supporters say they have no problem with refugees; they want protection from terror attacks, and the President's travel ban is a good first step.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's travel ban supporters call in

Supporters say they have no problem with refugees; they want protection from terror attacks, and the President's travel ban is a good first step.
Source: CNN