Supreme Court finalists brought to Washington

The two judges who have been considered the top finalists to be President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch and Judge Thomas Hardiman, are being brought to Washington ahead of the White House announcement, sources tell CNN.
