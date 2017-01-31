Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: 14 al Qaeda members killed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: 14 al Qaeda members killed

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said 14 al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) members were killed in Yemen in the first military raid carried out under President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (13 Videos)

See More

White House: 14 al Qaeda members killed

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said 14 al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) members were killed in Yemen in the first military raid carried out under President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN