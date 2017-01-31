Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sally yates 2015
Sally yates 2015

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions grills Yates on duty (2015)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions grills Yates on duty (2015)

In her 2015 confirmation hearing, Sally Yates responds to Jeff Sessions when asked about saying no to the president.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump fires AG Sally Yates (11 Videos)

See More

Sessions grills Yates on duty (2015)

In her 2015 confirmation hearing, Sally Yates responds to Jeff Sessions when asked about saying no to the president.
Source: CNN