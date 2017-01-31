Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rep. Collins: We had a porous border
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rep. Collins: We had a porous border
Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) defends President Trump's travel ban, saying the temporary ban will allow the new administration to truly clamp down on who is entering the US.
Source: CNN
President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)
Rep. Collins: We had a porous border
Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order
White House faces defiant Justice Department
Former AG Sally Yates was anti-immigration ban
Schumer: Travel ban against American values
Trump voters react to travel ban
Obama weighs in on immigration ban
Kal Penn turns hate into help
Sean Spicer: Safety of Americans comes first
Business leaders react to US travel ban
Understand Trump's refugee restrictions
Federal lawsuit filed against travel ban
The seven countries banned by Trump
US travel ban impacts newlyweds
Reality check: Truth about refugees, terrorism
Protesters swarm airports nationwide
See More
Rep. Collins: We had a porous border
New Day
Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) defends President Trump's travel ban, saying the temporary ban will allow the new administration to truly clamp down on who is entering the US.
Source: CNN