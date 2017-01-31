Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Madeleine Albright travel ban newday_00002513
Madeleine Albright travel ban newday_00002513

    JUST WATCHED

    Madeleine Albright: Travel ban 'anti-American'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Madeleine Albright: Travel ban 'anti-American'

Wearing a Statue of Liberty pin, former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright says there are "tears in the eyes of the statue."
Source: CNN

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Madeleine Albright: Travel ban 'anti-American'

New Day

Wearing a Statue of Liberty pin, former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright says there are "tears in the eyes of the statue."
Source: CNN