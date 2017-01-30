Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
World's first nuclear aircraft carrier retired
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
World's first nuclear aircraft carrier retired
The USS Enterprise will be decommissioned following 25 deployments over its 51 years of service.
Source: CNN
Military (10 Videos)
World's first nuclear aircraft carrier retired
Navy to commission controversial $475M vessel
Camera explores inside sunken USS Arizona
Navy's new 'Excalibur' weapon tested
US Navy commissions newest littoral combat ship
Navy's newest ship USS Zumwalt commissioned
US Navy launches new warship
Navy warship tested against 10,000-pound explosive
Navy's $3B stealth warship sets sail
Trump says this fighter jet is too expensive
US delivers F-35 fighter jets to Israel
See More
World's first nuclear aircraft carrier retired
The USS Enterprise will be decommissioned following 25 deployments over its 51 years of service.
Source: CNN