Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Steve Bannon, chief strategist for Donal Trump, leaves after the motorcade of US President-elect arrived at Trump Tower on December 10, 2016 in New York.
Steve Bannon, chief strategist for Donal Trump, leaves after the motorcade of US President-elect arrived at Trump Tower on December 10, 2016 in New York.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery

CNN's Jake Tapper weighs in on President Donald Trump's decision to give adviser Steve Bannon a seat on his National Security Council.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper weighs in on President Donald Trump's decision to give adviser Steve Bannon a seat on his National Security Council.
Source: CNN