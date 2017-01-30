Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kal Penn immigration ban newday_00003310
Kal Penn immigration ban newday_00003310

    JUST WATCHED

    Kal Penn turns hate into help

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kal Penn turns hate into help

Actor and producer Kal Penn raised more than $500,000 after receiving a hateful message on social media.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and celebrities (14 Videos)

See More

Kal Penn turns hate into help

New Day

Actor and producer Kal Penn raised more than $500,000 after receiving a hateful message on social media.
Source: CNN