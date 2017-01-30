Breaking News

    Federal lawsuit filed against travel ban

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump's Muslim ban violates the US Constitution. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 27 plaintiffs.
