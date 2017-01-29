Breaking News

President Donald Trump signs an executive memorandum on defeating the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, DC.
    President Trump signs 3 executive actions

President Trump signed three executive actions, imposing a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, reorganizing the National Security Council's structure and calling for a plan to be delivered to him within 30 days on how to defeat ISIS.
President Trump signed three executive actions, imposing a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, reorganizing the National Security Council's structure and calling for a plan to be delivered to him within 30 days on how to defeat ISIS.
