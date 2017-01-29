Breaking News

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
    Judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order

A federal judge granted an emergency stay to parts of President Trump's executive order that banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.
