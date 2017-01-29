Breaking News

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump signed two orders calling for the "great rebuilding" of the nation's military and the "extreme vetting" of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
    Legal scholar on travel ban: Law favors Trump

George Washington University School of Law Professor Jonathan Turley says that historically the law has sided with presidents on issues of border issues so he thinks it could be hard for the Supreme Court to reverse President Trump's immigration travel ban.
