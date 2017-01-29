Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Immigrant ban protest Seatle Sea-Tac airport_00000000
Immigrant ban protest Seatle Sea-Tac airport_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Police pepper-spray protesters at airport

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police pepper-spray protesters at airport

Police at Saettle-Tacoma International airport pepper-sprayed protesters after giving them a final order to disperse. The crowd was protesting President Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Muslims (15 Videos)

See More

Police pepper-spray protesters at airport

Police at Saettle-Tacoma International airport pepper-sprayed protesters after giving them a final order to disperse. The crowd was protesting President Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Source: CNN