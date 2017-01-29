Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Police pepper-spray protesters at airport
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Police pepper-spray protesters at airport
Police at Seattle-Tacoma International airport pepper-sprayed protesters
after giving them a final order to disperse
. The crowd was protesting
President Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries
.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Muslims (15 Videos)
Police pepper-spray protesters at airport
Protesters storm airports nationwide
Fareed: Trump's travel ban 'fear mongering'
Trump: Travel ban working out very nicely
Syrian family in the U.S. reacts to visa ban
Legal scholar on travel ban: Law favors Trump
Senator's scathing tweet on refugee ban
Wife separated from husband after Trump's ban
Understand Trump's refugee restrictions
Trump: US will prioritize Christian refugees
Syrian family arrives in US
Syrian refugee shares her American dream
Syrian girl reads letter to Trump
Khizr Khan on Trump's refugee ban
Anxiety over Trump in a California mosque
Muslim leader on why he spoke at Trump event
See More
Police pepper-spray protesters at airport
Police at Seattle-Tacoma International airport pepper-sprayed protesters
after giving them a final order to disperse
. The crowd was protesting
President Trump's immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries
.
Source: CNN