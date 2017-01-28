Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The international arrivals terminal is viewed at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK ) airport on October 11, 2014 in New York City.
The international arrivals terminal is viewed at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK ) airport on October 11, 2014 in New York City.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional

Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York.
Source: CNN

President Trump's immigration ban (8 Videos)

See More

Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional

Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York.
Source: CNN