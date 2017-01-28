Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional
Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York.
Source: CNN
President Trump's immigration ban (8 Videos)
Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional
Executive orders: One thing you need to know
Trump: US will prioritize Christian refugees
Syrian family arrives in US
Syrian refugee shares her American dream
Detained Iraqi released from JFK airport
Bergen: Trump's big mistake on Syrian refugees
Senator's scathing tweet on refugee ban
See More
Lawyer: Trump refugee ban is unconstitutional
Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York.
Source: CNN