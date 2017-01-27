Breaking News

    Alt-government Twitter accounts target Trump

Alt-government Twitter accounts target Trump

At least 50 unverified "alternative" Twitter accounts claiming to represent the views of government staffers or agencies have sprung up in defiance of the Trump administration.
At least 50 unverified "alternative" Twitter accounts claiming to represent the views of government staffers or agencies have sprung up in defiance of the Trump administration.
