Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rick Santorum and his March for life
Rick Santorum and his March for life

    JUST WATCHED

    Rick Santorum explains the March for Life

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rick Santorum explains the March for Life

At the annual March for Life in Washington, DC - former Senator Rick Santorum explains his passion for the anti-abortion movement where he joined the crowd as they marched to the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rick Santorum explains the March for Life

At the annual March for Life in Washington, DC - former Senator Rick Santorum explains his passion for the anti-abortion movement where he joined the crowd as they marched to the Supreme Court.
Source: CNN